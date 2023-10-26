Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Rain showers will move through West Michigan tonight as temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 60s due to a strong southerly breeze. Hit-or-miss showers are possible Friday, with a couple rumbles of thunder possible. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in behind a cold front, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs dropping to the 40s. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" total through Sunday. A cooler air pattern settles in for next week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40-degrees. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween temperatures will be chilly, in the upper 30s to near 40. It will also be cold enough for the first flakes of the season! Lake effect rain and snow showers are likely on Tuesday. For more information on the first flakes of the season, click here. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low/middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TUESDAY / HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain / snow mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

