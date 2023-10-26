Our first snowflakes may fly next week

WEST MICHIGAN - This week we've seen record high temperatures in spots on Tuesday in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. By next week, we could see some lake effect rain and snow showers for Trick-or-Treaters with highs only in the upper 30s.

We've also been plagued by plenty of rainfall the last several days, and there's more on the way on Sunday. Colder air along with a pattern change will occur through the weekend and into next week. This time of year, that means lake effect cloud cover, lake effect rain showers, and probably cold enough for some lake effect snow showers. Take a look at our forecast model below valid for 6 PM Tuesday.

FOX 17

Temperatures on Halloween are forecast to be only in the upper 30s to near 40. In addition to that, a few lake effect rain/snow showers are possible. Any wind will produce feels like temperatures around freezing. It will be cold for kids trick-or-treating.

Below are the current winter advisories and warnings off to our north and west. We're already seeing accumulating snow across the northern Plains and northern Rockies, and that cold air will migrate into West Michigan next week. That will set the stage for the lake effect precipitation and possibly some wet flakes mixing in.

FOX 17

Here's a look at our 7-Day forecast over the next several days. You can see where temperatures are going by next week. Get more at www.fox17online.com/weather.