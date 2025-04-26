Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine; Breezy and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Sunshine will dominate for much of the weekend, as any lingering cloud cover will depart Saturday morning. With a brisk northwest wind, temperatures will drop back below average for Saturday, with milder air returning for Sunday. Saturday afternoon's highs will stay below 60-degrees in most areas, with highs climbing back into teh mid-60s on Sunday. Areas of frost are likely Sunday morning, with lows in the 30s. Another warm up arrives Monday and Tuesday next week with highs well into the 70s. More storms are possible Tuesday, some of which could become locally strong to severe. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Clouds depart, with sunshine returning. Breezy and cool. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northwest 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early day rain, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

