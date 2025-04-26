Severe Weather Possible early next week

WEST MICHIGAN — A quiet weekend will give way to an active start to the week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area in the Upper Midwest and Western Great Lakes region under a significant risk for severe weather Monday and Monday night.

FOX 17

This map above shows the impacted areas. The red color indicates a MODERATE RISK AREA (Level 4 out of 5); which means there will likely be numerous severe storms in that a portion of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The orange color indicates an ENHANCED RISK AREA (Level 3 out of 5); which means pockets of severe weather will be likely. The enhanced area includes the Western portion of the U.P.; along with much of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, northern Missouri, eastern Kansas and western Illinois.

FOX 17

The map above is a closer view of Monday's severe outlook area. A portion of West Michigan is included in the SLIGHT RISK AREA (Level 2 out of 5); which means there is a potential for severe weather to develop. The rest of our viewing area is included in the MARGINAL RISK AREA (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. The most likely timing would be for storms to arrive late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

FOX 17

The map above is for the potential for severe weather Tuesday. Areas south of Grand Rapids are included in the Day 4 outlook for severe weather, which would most likely develop later Tuesday. Tuesday will be a windy day, with the potential for severe storms to develop during the later part of the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube