Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky haze, chance P.M. storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: May 2025 is going to end with only three 80-degree days, while the average is around seven! Today will rebound into the middle 70s (near average). This afternoon and evening a cold front sliding south from Canada brings the chance for scattered showers and non-severe storms. Once the front pushes south Saturday morning, the weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hazy skies are expected this afternoon into Saturday morning as wildfire smoke drifts in from Canada. Sunday kicks off the month of June! A shift to a warmer weather pattern is likely through the first week of the new month with highs returning to the 80s! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a smoky haze from Canadian wildfires. Chance of a few showers/storms in the late afternoon and evening. No severe weather expected. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke, mostly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube