Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, strong P.M. storms possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted West Michigan in a level two out of five slight risk for severe storms today...mainly from Grand Rapids to the south/east. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with any storms, but a brief tornado is also possible. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area with highs in the upper 60s. There may be a few different rounds...perhaps one this morning in spots, then additional storms in the afternoon/evening before the cold front clears the area. Another system will move in for Thursday. This one looks like mostly rain but with some colder air around, we will need to keep an eye on the rain mixing in with some snow showers or freezing rain early Thursday morning. It's possible some locations could see 2" to 3" of rain by the end of this week.

TODAY: FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with showers/storms likely. We may see some this morning in spots, then another round or two is possible this afternoon/evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hail is the primary threat, but damaging winds also possible. Low tornado threat. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers/storms, otherwise cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest/north at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with some snow showers or freezing rain possible early, otherwise changing to all rain. Heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Showers early, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few sprinkles or flurries possible early. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

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