Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, severe storms tonight

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some strong to severe storms on Monday evening, there is another round of what we believe will be strong, more severe storms by mid/late this evening and through the early overnight period. We are under and SLIGHT risk across most of West Michigan (level 2 out of 5), but an ENHANCED risk along/west of U.S. 131 (level 3 out of 5).

We expect another round of strong to severe storms probably after 9 PM this evening and lasting into the early/mid overnight hours (until about 2 AM Wednesday or so). Another cold front slides through Wednesday morning to finally break our streak of 80s. Drier, cooler, and more comfortable weather will close out the workweek. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of showers/storms during the day, but a line of strong/severe storms are likely after about 9 PM this evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms possible until about 2 AM or so, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A lingering early morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

