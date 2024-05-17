TRACKING: Severe weather potential next Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has released an early outlook for the potential of severe thunderstorms in West Michigan next Tuesday, May 21. The region along and west of U.S. 131 falls under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. Since we are still several days away from this event, this severe weather outlook map will change. Check back in with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates.

WXMI

The threat of severe weather will extend south and west of Michigan, as well. Depending on the track and strength of this system, there could be a higher risk of severe weather closer to Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri on Tuesday.

The system is set to move into West Michigan late Monday afternoon, with rounds of showers and thunderstorms lasting through Tuesday and Wednesday.

WXMI

The greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday, at this point.

In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it needs to have wind gusts at least 58 mph and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. For more information about what makes a thunderstorm severe, click here.

FOX 17

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates ahead of next week's weather. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube