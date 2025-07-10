Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, pleasant, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny and less humid conditions today with highs in the mid 80s. A low pressure system moving toward the Great Lakes tonight will bring the chance for showers/storms overnight. More scattered storm chances are possible Friday as humidity returns ahead of another cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the mid/upper 80s. Most of West Michigan could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has almost a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. We also remain in a MARGINAL severe threat for storms on Friday and again Saturday. That's a threat level 1 of 5, so pretty low. Hail and wind are the primary threats with any of these storms, along with heavy rainfall with all the moisture that will be in our atmosphere on those days. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Less humid too. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds north/west light.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds west/south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and more humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

