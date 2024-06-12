Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A light shower or few sprinkles will be possible this morning until a cold front slips through the area. No measurable rain is expected until Thursday when scattered showers/storms are a better bet. A MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK of severe weather has been posted for all of West Michigan for Thursday afternoon. Click Here to learn more. 90s are in the forecast by early next week with heat indices that could approach 100 degrees! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: A stray shower/sprinkle possible early this morning, otherwise mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant conditions are expected today. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of a shower or non severe thunderstorm. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, warmer, and more humid with scattered showers and storms possible. Some may be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado possible in the afternoon and early/mid evening. The best severe weather threat is south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower possible, otherwise sunshine. High around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

