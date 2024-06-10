Another round of severe weather possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has released their updated storm outlook for this week. West Michigan is in the threat region later in the week.

Where's the severe storm threat?

Our entire area falls under a SLIGHT RISK or level 2 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms.

When's the severe storm threat?

The greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. A few showers on the back end of this system may linger into Friday morning, but no severe weather expected then.

Our main concern will be damaging winds and/or larger hail.

The risk of severe weather will vary as we get closer to Thursday, as there still remains some discrepancy on when the main front passes over our region. If the cold front moves faster, severe weather will be limited.

In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it needs to have wind gusts at least 58 mph and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. For more information about what makes a thunderstorm severe, click here.

For more information about what makes a thunderstorm severe, click here.