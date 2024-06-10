Watch Now
Another round of severe weather possible

Damaging winds and hail possible mid to late week
THURSDAY - REGIONAL SEVERE OUTLOOK
WXMI
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 10, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has released their updated storm outlook for this week. West Michigan is in the threat region later in the week.

Where's the severe storm threat?

Our entire area falls under a SLIGHT RISK or level 2 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms.

THURSDAY - SEVERE OUTLOOK

When's the severe storm threat?

The greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday. A few showers on the back end of this system may linger into Friday morning, but no severe weather expected then.

POTENTIAL TRACK & TIMING OF COLD FRONT

Our main concern will be damaging winds and/or larger hail.

The risk of severe weather will vary as we get closer to Thursday, as there still remains some discrepancy on when the main front passes over our region. If the cold front moves faster, severe weather will be limited.

PRECIPITATION CHANCES

In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it needs to have wind gusts at least 58 mph and/or hail at least one inch in diameter. For more information about what makes a thunderstorm severe, click here.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates ahead of next week's weather. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

IYGACAB 480X360.png

