Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Unlike Monday, winds remain light with clear skies into midday before high clouds filter in from the west ahead of a weak cold front. Today we expect to reach the low/mid 70s, making for a quaint beach day before the weather pattern gets slightly more active. A light shower or few sprinkles will be possible overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning with the passage of a cold front, but no measurable rain is expected until Thursday when scattered showers/storms are a better bet. A MARGINAL RISK of severe weather has been posted for all of West Michigan for Thursday afternoon. 90s are in the forecast by early next week with heat indices that could approach 100 degrees! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Sunny early, but increasing afternoon high/mid clouds. Slight chance of an evening shower/sprinkle. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower or sprinkle. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower/sprinkle possible early in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warmer, and more humid with scattered showers and storms possible. Some may be on the strong to severe side with wind as the primary threat. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: A lingering morning shower possible, otherwise sunshine. High around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80.

