Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a much cooler, mainly dry, comfortable stretch of weather that begins today and continues through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Overall, temperatures on average will be running below normal the next several days. Normal highs for this time of year are in the lower 80s, we expect readings mainly in the 70s! Only a slight chance of a shower is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning as a weak, moisture starved cold front arrives. With cooler air in place and aloft, there are also very slight chances of a pop up shower Saturday and Sunday, but most will stay dry. A beautiful stretch of weather to be sure! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry, pleasant, and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Comfortably cool. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds with a slight chance of an early morning shower. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube