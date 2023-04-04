Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and stronger storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain is sticking around into early this morning, before developing again this evening/night. After this morning rain we will have gained over a half an inch of rain in some areas, with localized higher amounts. The late storm chances this evening could bring another round of strong to severe storms. The window of strongest storms is from this evening through Wednesday early afternoon. This system will bring the chance for strong winds and large hail as the primary threats as an isolated to a few tornado can’t be ruled out. Wednesday all of West Michigan is now in the ENHANCED risk for severe storms. Make sure to have a way to get weather alerts and stay weather aware. Temperatures will dip to the 40s for Thursday with a strong north wind as it will be breezy and cooler for the Whitecaps home opener on Thursday. Friday through the Easter weekend will have temperatures back in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Chance of a few lingering early morning showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered evening/night showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 50s. Windy too. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with shower and storms continuing as some can be strong to severe. Lows around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms for the morning and afternoon, some could be strong to severe, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Strong winds may gust to 40/45 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s with a strong cool north breeze.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

