Severe weather potential increases midweek

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of strong and severe storms are possible later this week. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a Low Pressure System tracks to our north, bringing chances for thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has already issued an outlook for Tuesday into Wednesday. It puts parts of West Michigan under a level 2 out of 5, SLIGHT RISK. Communities north and east of I-96 near Kalamazoo are under a level 1 out of 5 MARGINAL RISK.

WXMI FOX 17

Risks for these storms include heavy downpours, strong winds up to 58 mph, and hail up to an inch in diameter.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued risk levels that span many states once again, ranging from as far south as Texas to as far north as Wisconsin.

WXMI FOX 17

Exact timing of these storms are still being hammered out by models, but it looks like we can expect the storms to arrive in West Michigan Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

The FOX 17 Weather Team will continue tracking this storm through the week providing updates daily.