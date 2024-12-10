Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, light rain or snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy skies today with light rain/snow showers this afternoon and highs in the upper 30s. We'll have increasing chances for lake effect snow this evening and overnight. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for much of West Michigan for this evening through Thursday evening to account for the expected accumulating snow. An Arctic blast of air drops in from Canada Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday likely won't make it out of the teens in most locations, generating areas of lake effect snow showers and widespread snow. Wind chills will be below zero Wednesday night, and only in the single digits Thursday. The heaviest snow (about 4" to 8") will fall along/west of U.S. 131. Some locations north/west of Grand Rapids in Oceana, Newaygo, and Musgegon County may see totals in the 8" to 12" range. This cold blast won't last long, as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the weekend Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. At this point, chances for a "White Christmas" are not looking great. Click here to read more about the mild mid-late December pattern. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers, especially this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s early, then falling into the upper 30s the remainder of the day. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow likely. Heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Highs around 30. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Arctic air briefly arrives with lake effect snow likely. Heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper teens to near 20, with wind chills in the single digits.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers or flurries likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

