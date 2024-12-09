Another Cold Blast This Week, with Lake Effect Snow

Hopefully you didn't get too attached to the warm weekend temperatures, because they aren't going to stay that way this week! Highs were in the middle 40s to around 50° Sunday, around 10° above average. Another cold blast of Arctic air is on the way to West Michigan this week, bringing temperatures in the teens and 20s and more chances for accumulating snow.

Snow totals so far this season have been a few inches to more than a foot along the lakeshore, mainly from our post-Thanksgiving snow event. A lot of that has melted since temperatures have been warm the last few days. Tomorrow will be warm as well, and with any precipitation falling as rain, will help to melt any lingering patches of snow.

A cold front tomorrow afternoon will bring cooler temperatures and a wind direction change into West Michigan. Instead of south winds drawing up warm air, our winds will be from the northwest, pulling in colder air and setting up a favorable flow for lake effect snow. Tuesday's highs will be in the mid 30s, with afternoon and evening lake effect flurries resulting in little accumulation.

WXMI

Frigid air in the upper levels is breaking off from the main jet stream in Canada come Wednesday, and will move right over the Great Lakes. This sets us up for another drop in temperatures, down to the 20s in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday. Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the teens, and there are some typical cold spots that could be close to single digits. BRR!

WXMI

This air looks to be even colder than the cold blast from last week. It will also be breezy. Feels like temperatures will once again be in the low single digits, toward 0, late Wednesday and Thursday morning. Have your thick coats and gloves on standby!

With this large bubble of very cold air moving across the warmer Great Lakes and northwest winds in place, lake effect snow will increase into Wednesday. Strong winds off of Lake Michigan will pull the snow farther inland, resulting in more widespread snow Wednesday and into Thursday. Check out the Euro model, a longer range model that does well with snow in the Great Lakes:

WXMI

WXMI

Snow will taper down Thursday night into Friday as warmer air surges in from the south.

While snow totals will be the highest along the lakeshore, accumulating snow is likely for much of the area. It's too early to talk accumulation amounts, but the trend is for higher amounts west of the 131 corridor. As always, expect a large variation in totals depending on the area, whether a snow band sets up over one spot or not.

WXMI

Stay with Fox17 for updates to this forecast!