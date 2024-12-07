Longer range forecasts show above average temps leading up to Christmas

WEST MICHIGAN — If you're looking for a potential green Christmas this year, you may be in luck. While we don't know for sure, longer range forecast models are indicating that we have a better than 80 percent chance of above normal temperatures during the week of December 14 through the 20th. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 30s, so that means above normal would be in the 40s...too warm for any major accumulating system snow or lake effect snow.

Of course, that doesn't mean things can't change or we can't get a quick blast of winter returning before the holidays, but the real question is how long the warm up lasts. Take a look at the graphic below. It's the temperature outlook from NOAA and the National Weather Service for the week of December 14th through the 20th.

FOX 17

So far in Grand Rapids, we recorded 5.1" of snow in the month of December. For the season, it's been 16.4". See the numbers and the normals below.

FOX 17

As indicated, we're actually running a slight surplus of snow for the month and the season. We'll see if we can continue the trend, or if Mother Nature will keep temperatures running above average right into the holidays. For travel purposes, that would be best.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.