Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance light snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A cold front will spark some spotty light snow or flurries this morning, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 20s. A major winter storm system is developing and will likely bring widespread heavy snow into the Great Lakes region beginning Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. WINTER STORM WATCHES are in place for most of West Michigan from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning to account for the heavy snow. These will likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings by Wednesday morning. Accumulations of 4" to 8" are likely (with isolated higher amounts) and travel impacts expected. The current track of this system going through the Ohio Valley keeps West Michigan in an area of enhanced heavy snow, although some light freezing rain/drizzle may mix in at times south/east of Grand Rapids. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Thursday morning and midday, otherwise the snow gradually ends Thursday afternoon. Friday looks dry, but we are tracking the potential for another system with several more inches possible to arrive on Saturday. Colder air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers or flurries, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 10 and 15. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow developing during the afternoon and evening. Snow will likely be steady to moderate at times. Totals accumulation across a majority of the area through Thursday morning on the order of 4" to 8". Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Lighter snow showers through about midday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Additional moderate accumulations likely. Highs around 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

