GAS UP THE SNOWBLOWER: Midweek Winter Storm on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — Gas up the snowblower and get ready for the potential for an impressive winter weather event across the Great Lakes region and upper Midwest.

While the EXACT track and timing of this system will unfold over the next few model runs, at this point there is a clear indication much of Central and Southern Lower Michigan will pick up several inches of snow with this system.

The above two maps show the likely position of the low-pressure center by early Wednesday evening and the likely snow totals. If this system does take the track from southern Illinois into Indiana and Ohio, snowfall amounts in West Michigan from this system could amount to a half-foot (or more!)

Stay with the Fox 17 Weather Team for updates as this system continues to evolve.

