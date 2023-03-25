Today's Forecast: Mixed precipitation and cooler than average

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A large system is moving through West Michigan today. This system will shift from rain showers to snow, freezing rain and sleet through the day. This storm system is bringing gusty winds with sustained gusts between 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 40/45 mph. Accumulating snow is likely especially along/north of I-96. Communities extending through Grand Rapids and Holland are expected to receive 1" to 2" of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Higher snow totals (2" to 4") are likely north of I-96, closer to Muskegon and Fremont. Across Oceana County and northern Newaygo County, amounts of 3" to 6+" is possible in these locations. A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for the northern portions of our viewing area. Some locations may also see up to one tenth of an inch of an ice glaze. Individual gusts up to 45 mph could lead to isolated power outages. For more information about this weekend's system and the warning and advisories, click HERE. Any snow accumulation will quickly melt on Sunday as warmer air and sunshine return. The start to the work week will feature cooler than average temperatures, along with more chances for light rain and snow. Stay tuned with FOX 17. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with a mix of rain and snow. Freezing rain will be possible near I-96 with a light glaze of ice. Accumulating snow is likely, especially north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds east-northeast turning west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Individual gusts as high as 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and blustery. Cloud cover begins to decrease after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Individual gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

