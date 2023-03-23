Sick of the snow? Buckle up ... more 'white stuff' on the way for this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though spring has officially sprung in West Michigan, snow showers are not completely out of the forecast just yet. The FOX 17 Weather Team has been tracking a larger system for the end of this week, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts.

The latest forecast models show precipitation beginning late Friday night. Rain will initially develop in southwest Michigan after 10 p.m. Friday, eventually moving north and transitioning into freezing rain and snow. The region along and north of U.S. 10 will primarily see snow showers with this system.

WXMI

By 11 a.m. Saturday, rain and freezing rain will become widespread over West Michigan. At this point, temperatures will be well-above the freezing point and wind gusts will ramp up.

WXMI

Cooler air starts wrapping into the region by Saturday night, switching all precipitation over to snow. Winds will howl from the northwest Saturday night, bringing in temperatures below freezing. Overnight low temperatures between Saturday night and Sunday morning will tumble to the 20s.

WXMI

Snow is expected to depart by early Sunday morning. Thankfully, warmer temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast for Sunday. This will allow for snow to melt and travel conditions to improve.

WXMI

The estimated amount of snow, at this point, is uncertain. However, accumulating snow is likely along and north of I-96. Forecast models agree that the heaviest snow accumulation will be north and west of Grand Rapids. If any snow does accumulate near I-94, it will be minor.

If you're hoping to hit the slopes one last time for the season, ski resorts in Northern Michigan will have ample fresh powder.

For the latest forecast and estimated amount of snow in your community, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. As the system moves closer, we'll have a better understanding of snow totals. Winter Weather Advisories could be posted by the National Weather Service, as well. Visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for your latest forecast updates.