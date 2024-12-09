Today's Forecast: Mild Monday with Morning Rain, Drizzle and Fog

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Tracking another mild day across West Michigan as the "December thaw" continues. Expect wet conditions for the morning commute, with areas of dense fog and drizzle also developing. The rain will move out this afternoon, behind the rain. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will drop to near freezing late tonight, as colder air sweeps in Tuesday behind a cold front. Some lt. snow will be possible starting Tuesday afternoon, but a bigger blast of cold air drops in from Canada mid-week. High temperatures Thursday won't make it out of the teens in most locations, generating areas of lake effect snow showers mid to late week. This cold blast won't last long, as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the weekend Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. At this point, chances for a "White Christmas" are not looking great. Click here to read more about the mild mid-late December pattern. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning rain with areas of fog and drizzle. Breezy and dry this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: SW-W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Watch for icy patches. LOW: 32 WINDS: W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Colder with lt. snow developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s. WINDS: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Colder with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs around 29.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A few lingering flurries or snow showers will be possible, but much of the area will be dry. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 30s

SUNDAY: Not as cold with the chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

