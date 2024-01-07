Today's Forecast: Light wintry mix and mild temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Overcast skies stick around once again this Sunday, with temperatures rising to the upper 30s. The warmer afternoon highs will make it difficult for precipitation to stay in the form of snow. Total accumulations look to be an inch or less, some areas won't see any as some light rain will mix in. Our team continues to track a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday. The exact track of this storm is not set in stone and continues to wobble a bit with each forecast model update. This means that where the heaviest snow and/or rain will accumulate is still to be determined. In addition to wet, heavy snow and rain, this system will bring breezy winds. This could generate tough travel starting Tuesday Morning into Wednesday Morning. Click here for more information about next week's storm. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week as our weather pattern becomes more active and more like winter. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Some light rain could mix in at times. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with snow developing. Some rain showers may mix in at times. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of P.M. snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube