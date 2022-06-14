Today's Forecast: Hot, humid and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Severe storm threat is over heading into early Tuesday morning as now we focus on heat concerns. Serious heat and humidity are expected to build in today and Wednesday. In fact, there are Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted. Today and Wednesday will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with dew point temperatures in the low/mid 70s. Heat index values will likely top 100 degrees! Temperatures should drop back into the upper 70s to around 80 by the end of the week, along with a few showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into Thursday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Very tropical! Highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures may approach/exceed 100 degrees! Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will approach/exceed 100 degrees!

THURSDAY: Chance of a morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

