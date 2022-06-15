Severe storm potential Wednesday night into Thursday Morning

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for severe storms in West Michigan late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A cold front is expected to pass, which will fire up thunderstorms. Models indicate storms initially developing in Wisconsin late Wednesday evening, then crossing over Lake Michigan. Storms are anticipated to reach West Michigan overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

WXMI

Locations including Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon fall under the MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Big Rapids, Hart, and Ludington fall under the SLIGHT risk for severe storms. The latest HRRR (High-Resolution Rapid Refresh) model shows storms developing in the Lower Peninsula around 1 a.m. Thursday.

WXMI

By 3 a.m. Thursday, the HRRR model shows storms moving into the I-96 region. Showers and storms move into the I-94 region by 5 a.m. Thursday.

WXMI

While the threat for severe storms is a lower risk, it is also not zero. The main severe storm threats include damaging wind gusts over 58 mph and hail over an inch in diameter. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours will additionally be likely, even if storms do not become severe.

