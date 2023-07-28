Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with rounds of scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Conditions will remain muggy and warm this morning, as cloud cover will be on the increase. Two cold fronts are expected to pass over the region today, firing up two waves of showers and thunderstorms. The first wave will be near daybreak, with our secondary wave late this evening and overnight. Some could be on the strong to severe side, with most of West Michigan already falling under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. Wind gusts over 60 mph and hail are the primary threats. For more information about today's storms and severe weather potential, click HERE. We'll get a break from the heat and humidity later Saturday, Sunday, and into early next week. Get outside and enjoy the weather this weekend! We stay dry until next Thursday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to marginally severe, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values between 95 to 100. As high as 100 to 105 across our extreme southern counties where a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and strong storms possible. Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers lingering in the early morning hours, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Feeling cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

