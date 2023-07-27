Severe weather potential returns to end the workweek

WEST MICHIGAN — After rounds of severe weather on Wednesday in West Michigan, another active day is in store for Friday! Two passing cold fronts will generate waves of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. All ingredients are pointing towards the threat of severe weather, with the main concern being damaging wind gusts.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms from Thursday night through 7 a.m. Friday morning. This is mainly for the region north of I-96 and west of U.S. 131. It includes Holland, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Big Rapids. The threat of severe weather overnight is lower. The threats include stronger wind gusts and hail, with most storms developing shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

WXMI

From 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday, all of West Michigan falls under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather. This is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms to develop. In order for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, it needs to meet one of two thresholds. It needs to have wind gusts at least 58 mph and/or hail at least 1" in diameter (the size of a quarter).

WXMI

The main threats on Friday include wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and hail over 1" in diameter. An isolated tornado is possible, however the threat remains low. All of West Michigan could see heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

WXMI

The timing of storms is not yet certain, however we are expecting waves of thunderstorms through the day. Our latest forecast models show an initial wave of thunderstorms before daybreak on Friday.

WXMI

Another wave is possible during the lunchtime hour on Friday, as well. Most storms are expected to develop north of I-96 for the first half of Friday.

WXMI

The strongest and final wave is likely late Friday evening and into the overnight hours. The final wave could produce wind gusts exceeding 60 mph, hail, and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, though the threat is low. Localized flooding will be a concern on Friday as many locations could pick up over 2" of rain rapidly. As a reminder, never drive through flooded areas.

WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast updates. You can receive immediate severe weather alerts by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App, following us on social media, and by watching FOX 17 News.