Today's Forecast: Few showers, mostly cloudy and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Scattered showers will begin to taper off this morning, leaving a drier afternoon. Today will feature temperatures rising to the mid 40s. Some drizzle or a stray sprinkle is possible this afternoon and Sunday, however most will see a blanket of cloud cover. Expect more widespread rain on Christmas Day in the afternoon, continuing into Tuesday. We continue to track a 'green' Christmas this year with highs in the 50s. Holiday travel conditions will be in good shape for the entire state. By the end of next week, temperatures begin to drop. Colder air will set off the lake effect snow machine for next week on Thursday and Friday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Some lingering morning rain showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Total rain accumulations will be on the order of .25" to .50". Highs in the mid 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures fall to the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. It becoming more likely in the evening and overnight hours. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy conditions, winds between 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Still mild. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

