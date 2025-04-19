Today's Forecast; Drying Out; Cool and Quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are tracking a cool and quiet kick-off to Easter Weekend. After an active finish to the week, showers and storms are quickly moving out of West Michigan. Expect considerable cloudiness, with highs in the mid-50s. It will be a bit breezy, and almost feeling a little "Fall-ish", so keep those jackets and sweatshirts handy. A cold night is ahead, with partial sunshine for early Easter morning. Sunrise services will be cold, with lows in the 30s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness on Easter Sunday, with highs in the 50s. A few rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. Showers will linger into Monday, but plenty of sunshine will return for much of next week, with warmer temperatures returning as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates

TODAY: Drying Out! Partly sunny, Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

EASTER SUNDAY: Fading sunshine. Clouds increasing; Chance late day showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Breezy and milder with a few rain showers and storms. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine Returns. Pleasant. Highs in the low 60s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-60s.

