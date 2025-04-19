"Why is my car covered in mud?"

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan car washes will be very busy places today, as our cars are coated with dirt and mud!

FOX 17

This dirty coating is thanks to something commonly called "mud rain"; where falling precipitation combines with dust and dirt in the atmosphere to create the equivalent of "dirty rain".

In this instance, Friday's rain combined with lots of dust and dirt in the atmosphere that had been transported into the area with a strong southwesterly wind in the upper atmosphere. You may have even noticed some of the dust in the atmosphere yesterday, as the sky took on a brownish color during the afternoon for a few hours.

The pictures from this story were taken in the Fox 17 parking lot. Our team will have lots of work to do in washing our fleet of news vehicles!

FOX 17

