Today's Forecast: Cold and Quiet with Partial Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Cold and quiet weather conditions continue to prevail in West Michigan, as a major winter storm system continues to create treacherous and dangerous conditions to our south. Today's heavy snow and ice will track from Missouri and Illinois eastward to the nation's capitol. If you are planning to travel south, you be prepared for travel delays and disruptions due to challenging road conditions and power outages. Michigan is on the northern side of this system, so we will stay primarily dry as the moisture remains well to our south. The cold air will stick around this next week, with periods of snow showers as weak low pressure systems track through on Wednesday and again Friday. Wednesday's is a "clipper system" that will bring a couple of inches of snow, with another quick 1-2" of snow Friday and early Saturday from the second system. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: north-northeast 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Nighttime lake effect snow showers may develop. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds. Cold. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy early, with scattered snow showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 20s.

