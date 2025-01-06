Where's The Sunshine?

WEST MICHIGAN — Have you noticed something has been missing in the skies over West Michigan for the past several days?

SUNSHINE!

In the Great Lakes, it's typical for perpetual cloudiness to prevail during the colder winter months. Through the first five days of January, Grand Rapids has officially recorded only 18-MINUTES of sunshine!

The stretch of cloudiness extending back into the final days of 2024 makes this lack of sunshine even more impressive. Nine of the past eleven days have featured ZERO percent of available sunshine! (Fifteen of the past twenty-two days have featured ZERO sunshine!)

January is typically the month when sunshine begins to become a bit more plentiful. According to climate statistics, November (28%) and December (22%) are the cloudiest months of the year in West Michigan, with January's average percentage of available sunshine up to 31%.

Here's a look at the "month-by-month" averages:



January (31%)

February (38%)

March (45%)

April (51%)

May (55%)

June (61%)

July (63%)

August (61%)

September (55%)

October (44%)

November (28%)

December (22%)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube