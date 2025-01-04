Michigan snowbirds heading south should stop: Major winter storm to hit the Midwest

WEST MICHIGAN - A major winter storm is about to slam the Central Plains, Midwest, and East Coast of the United States Sunday and Monday! This system will not impact Michigan, but it will bring heavy snow, significant ice, and severe storms to the eastern half of the nation.

Take a look at this system getting its organizational act together in the Central Plains today and Sunday. The image is valid for 6 AM Sunday.

FOX 17

Below is the next image of this storm system valid for 6 PM Sunday. Notice the band of blue (heavy snow) and pink (ice) across aseveral hundred miles.

FOX 17

The last image below is valid for 6 AM on Monday. This storm will be moving onto the East Coast and into the Mid-Atlantic with more heavy snow and ice.

FOX 17

Our forecast models have been plotting the heaviest snow and ice. First, take a look at the snow accumulation map through 6 PM Monday. Many areas will see 8" to 12" or more! See image below.

FOX 17

Our next image below shows ice accumulation through Monday at 6 PM. Just south of the heavy snow, there could be anywhere from .25" to .75" of ice is places.

FOX 17

Take a look at the severe weather threat on Sunday for the deep south. Strong to severe thunderstorms, including wind, hail, and tornadoes are all possible with this system.

FOX 17

Any Michigan snowbirds heading south may want to rethink the trip. This storm will create major travel disruptions across a very wide area. At least it will miss our state! Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.