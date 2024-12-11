Today's Forecast: Cloudy, breezy, cooler, snow likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Oceana counties until Thursday at 7 P.M.. The heaviest snow will fall in these locations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all other counties in West Michigan, excluding Mecosta, Montcalm, and Branch counties. Lighter amounts will fall here. Click here for more about the lake effect snow and cold this week. An Arctic blast of air drops in from Canada tonight into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday likely won't make it out of the teens in most locations, generating areas of lake effect snow showers and widespread snow. Wind chills will be below zero Wednesday night, and only in the single digits Thursday. The heaviest snow (about 4" to 8") will fall along/west of U.S. 131. Some locations north/west of Grand Rapids may see isolated amounts near 12"! This cold blast won't last long, as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the weekend Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. Click here to read more about the mild mid-late December pattern. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with lake effect snow developing. Heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lowers 30s early, then gradually falling in the afternoon. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, and sharply colder as Arctic air blasts in. Lake effect snow likely. Heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the teens. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40/45 at the lakeshore.

THURSDAY: Arctic air briefly arrives with lake effect snow likely. Heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the upper teens to near 20, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer with a chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and night rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

