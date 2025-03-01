Today's Forecast: Breezy and very cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It's going to feel like January across West Michigan as we kick-off meteorological Spring today. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid-20s, combining with winds out of the northwest to keep wind chills in the single-figures and teens. Scattered snow showers are likely along and west of US-131 this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until Noon for Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties. It will remain colder than average to close out the weekend on Sunday, but sunshine will return. Another warm up in the 40s arrives Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but likely comes with the chance of rain and wind as a bigger system moves in. The track of this system will need to be watched, as accumulating snow may be possible if this system moves further south/east of Michigan. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Breezy and very cold with scattered lake effect snow showers during the morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-20s. Winds north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Very cold and quiet. Lows in the mid-teens. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs around 30. Winds west at 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Milder air returns with highs back in the 40s and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with afternoon/evening rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Chance of a wintry mix later in the day. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Breezy and colder with sunshine returning. Highs in the low-mid 30s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

