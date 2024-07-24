Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, shower, some P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Upper level smoke may produce a hazy sky today, otherwise we expect morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, before we start to clear this afternoon. Humidity drops once again today behind a cold front for a more comfortable, dry, less less humid air mass. Highs will be in the upper 70s near 80° today and Thursday. Our weekend looks to warm back up in the mid/upper 80s as a long stretch of dry weather starts this afternoon and continues through most of Sunday! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Morning clouds with a few scattered showers (perhaps a thunderstorm), otherwise becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. A pop-up shower is still possible this afternoon, but most locations will likely stay dry. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 6 to 12 mph. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a MODERATE BEACH HAZARD RISK on Lake Michigan today with waves running 2 to 4 feet.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

