Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has released a severe weather outlook for West Michigan on Sunday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. However, an isolated tornado is possible.

What is the threat for severe thunderstorms?

There is a low-level risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan on Sunday. The majority of West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather, which is the lowest severe weather risk category.

WXMI

The greater risk and potential for severe thunderstorms on Sunday will be south of Michigan. Parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky fall under an ENHANCED RISK for severe thunderstorms. If you are traveling on Sunday, please remain weather aware.

WXMI

The primary concern in West Michigan will be wind gusts over 60 mph.

WXMI

There is a low level threat for hail over one inch in diameter, with all of West Michigan under the same risk category.

WXMI

There is a low-level threat for an isolated tornado on Sunday. With many of us planning to spend time outdoors this holiday weekend, you will want to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

If a Tornado Warning is issued, you need to find shelter immediately. Here's a full breakdown on where to go during a Tornado Warning.

WXMI

These maps could adjust. Please stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

When will thunderstorms develop?

The latest forecast models suggest a line of strong thunderstorms developing after 3 p.m. Sunday. Storms will travel from the southwest to the northeast.

WXMI

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts are likely with this line of thunderstorms.

WXMI

The line of thunderstorms is anticipated to be closer to I-96 by 6 p.m. Sunday.

WXMI

The strong to severe weather threat will end in West Michigan around 9 p.m. Sunday as storms travel out of the region.

WXMI

How can I receive alerts?

