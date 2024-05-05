Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a severe thunderstorm outlook on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in West Michigan in the late afternoon and evening. This outlook is subject to change, so stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

Where is the threat for severe thunderstorms?

The greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan will be south of I-96, where a MARGINAL RISK has been placed. This is the lowest level category on the severe thunderstorm outlook.

The greater potential of severe thunderstorms will be south of the state of Michigan, represented by the SLIGHT RISK. Click here for a better understanding of each severe thunderstorm risk category.

What are the main threats?

As of now, the main severe thunderstorm risks are damaging wind gusts and hail. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail over one inch in diameter are possible.

A thunderstorm must meet specific criteria in order to be considered severe. Click here for a better understanding on what a severe thunderstorm is.

When are thunderstorms possible?

The latest forecast models show rounds of showers and thunderstorms in West Michigan on Tuesday, beginning around the lunchtime hour.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, rain will extend through Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Jackson. A few thunderstorms are possible in this initial wave of rain.

The strongest wave looks to develop after 6 p.m. Tuesday, approaching from the southwest.

Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and hail will be possible Tuesday evening.

How can I stay alert?

