MORE SNOW: Accumulating snow possible each day through this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Snowboarders, skiers, and winter enthusiasts ... this week is for you! There are several chances for several inches of snow accumulation in West Michigan the rest of this week and next week.

Lake effect snow is expected to ramp up on Thursday due to a cold air mass settling into the region and a steady northwesterly wind. The northwesterly wind is likely to develop the heaviest snow near I-94 and west of U.S. 131. The image below represents the estimated amount of snow between Thursday and Friday morning. Most of West Michigan can plan on 2" to 3" of snow accumulation by Friday morning, however isolated higher amounts are possible.

Due to the persistent lake effect snow, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for a few counties west of U.S. 131.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Mason and Oceana counties from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. Thursday. Snow accumulation within those counties is likely to range between 2" to 4" by Thursday evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Allegan, Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties until 4 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulation within those counties is likely to range between 3" to 5" by early Friday morning.

Snow comes to a short break early Friday morning before another system develops for Friday afternoon. Based on forecast models, an additional widespread 1" to 3" of snow accumulation will be possible on Friday afternoon. Wind gusts will exceed 40 mph on Friday, which could generate blowing and drifting snow.

A bitter cold air mass delivering high temperatures in the 20s arrives to West Michigan this weekend. High temperatures in the lower 20s will extend into next week, as well. The coldest day will be this upcoming Monday with a high of only 20 degrees. In addition to the cold air this weekend and next week, there will also be MORE chances for snow!

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates.