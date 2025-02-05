Happy National Weatherperson Day!

Whether it's real-time coverage of powerful storms, highlighting the beauty around us, or looking ahead so you can adapt to Michigan's infamously mercurial weather, we're proud of the dedication the FOX 17 Weather Team shows every day!

Take a look at the wonderful array of delicious cookies our team received for National Weather Persons Day made by Cookies by Design in Grandville!

Kevin Craig

Meet the team

With 32 years in the biz (as they say) - and 25 years at FOX 17 - Kevin Craig offers a wealth of experience and personality as our Chief Meteorologist, leading our team through everything West Michigan can throw at us. His weather forecasts on FOX 17 are typically high energy, informative, and educational. Kevin says “If I can’t be excited about giving the forecast, how can I expect people to be excited about watching it?”.

Our hometown hero, Reece Cole joined us in 2022 and grew up in West Michigan. A dream about a tornado hitting his home inspired 7-year-old Reece to study weather with such vigor and enthusiasm that his grandparents gave him the nickname 'Radar Reece'. We'll forgive him for heading to Oklahoma for a meteorology program and warmer weather since (since coming back) he's been an integral part of the FOX 17 Weather Team coverage of major storms and environmental situations!

Kara James adds even more of that deep-rooted childhood passion to the team, being inspired to follow a career in meteorology after a tornado damaged her elementary school in 1994. She studied in the heart of Tornado Alley (including storm chasing!) and has experience in just how the US landscape and environment impacts the weather — working everywhere from Mississippi to Myrtle Beach to Colorado, returning to her Midwest roots as part of the FOX 17 Weather Team.

Terri DeBoer took a break but couldn't stay away, returning to broadcast meteorology and bringing her 33 years of experience covering West Michigan's weather the FOX 17 Weather Team in 2024! Terri is a published author, a Michigan Emmy Silver Circle awardee, and the first woman in Michigan to earn the American Meteorological Society's Television Seal of Approval.

Happy National Weatherperson's Day and thanks for all you guys do to help keep West Michigan safe and informed!