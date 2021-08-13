Evidence of weak tornado found near Dorr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A tornado may have hit West Michigan during the recent wave of storms this week.

The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids reported Friday morning that surveys found evidence of a weak tornado touching down near Dorr in Allegan County Wednesday night. The NWS says it was likely on the ground for just a short period of time.

FOX 17 Meteorologists spotted possible rotation in that area Wednesday while covering the severe thunderstorms moving through the area.

WXMI Possible rotation indicated by radar data

So far the National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado, saying more details will come out Friday afternoon. If it is confirmed, it will likely be rated as an EF-0, with maximum sustained winds reaching between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

The Dorr area was one of the hardest hit in West Michigan, with several trees damaging homes and property.

As of Friday morning, more than 150,000 customers of Consumers Energy remain without power because of those storms.

