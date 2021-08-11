Storms cause heavy damage throughout West Michigan overnight

Strong storms rolled through West Michigan with high winds and heavy rain overnight. Many residents are also experiencing power outages as of Wednesday morning.

Our Savannah Fish is live in Allegan County where high winds tore off the roof of a home as storms went through.

Candace Monacelli is live in Kent County in the Bostwick Lake area surveying the damage. Downed trees along Ramsdall NE are causing issues for residents and clean up is expected to take days.

We are not out of the woods yet. Another round of storms is expected Wednesday evening around the dinner hour, Our meteorologists say West Michigan is at an even greater risk for severe weather than we were Tuesday night.