Consumers Energy: More than 218K without power

(WXMI) — More than 218,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power across Michigan after severe storms hit overnight and Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:01 p.m., about 218,000 customers are without power.

Consumers says crews have been deployed and more are on the way.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Josh Paciorek told FOX 17 storms overnight knocked out power to about 205,000 customers. By 1 p.m. Paciorek says crews had that number down to 170,000 customers but Wednesday afternoon’s storms erased all of that restoration progress.

For the latest outage information, check out the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

