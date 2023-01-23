Accumulating snow arrives on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN - If it seems as if we've a snow deficit for a month or so, indeed that has been the case. The last appreciable snow we got was the pre-Christmas blizzard in December. A developing storm system currently over the Four Corners region will move into Texas, draw up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and track into Ohio. Since we're on the cold side of this system, we expect accumulating snow on Wednesday.

Take a look at out forecast model below at 6 A.M. Wednesday. We may be lucky enough to get through some or most of the early morning commute before the snow develops.

FOX 17

Since this system will track into Ohio, locations a little closer to the low like Detroit and Jackson will see the heaviest snow. Perhaps six inches or more there. Lesser amounts are likely further north and west. Only one county thus far, Branch, has a WINTER STORM WATCH posted from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. See image below.

FOX 17

Some of our area will likely be put into a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY as we draw a little closer to this event. See snow totals below. Remember, if the system tracks a little further south and east, our totals will be lower. A track further north and west will place higher amounts over the area.

FOX 17

