When the roads reopen: closures in Grand Rapids for the River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers should be aware of several Saturday, May 11 2024 Amyway River Bank Run road closures.

Races begin at 7:30a.

The following ramp closures lasts from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.



US-131: NB/SB to Pearl St.

US-131: NB/SB at Market Ave.

I-196: EB/WB at Market Ave.

FOX 17 Traffic Reporter Robb Westaby provides some workarounds:

River Bank Run Road Closures

Streets included in closures in downtown Grand Rapids until 12:30 p.m. Saturday:



Ottawa Ave.

Lyon St.

Pearl St.

Louis St.

Market Ave.

Wealthy St.

Cesar Chavez Ave.

Streets closed until 5 p.m. Saturday for cleanup include:

Monroe Ave. between Michigan and Louis

Pearl St. between Monroe and Ottawa

Monroe Center between Monroe and Ottawa

ON YOUR MARK, GET SET: 10,000+ runners competing in 47th annual Amway River Bank Run

A look at the race routes:

Amway River Bank Run, WXMI

