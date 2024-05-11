Watch Now
When the roads reopen: closures in Grand Rapids for the River Bank Run

5K River Bank Runners
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 06:25:37-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers should be aware of several Saturday, May 11 2024 Amyway River Bank Run road closures.

Races begin at 7:30a.

The following ramp closures lasts from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

  • US-131: NB/SB to Pearl St.
  • US-131: NB/SB at Market Ave.
  • I-196: EB/WB at Market Ave.

FOX 17 Traffic Reporter Robb Westaby provides some workarounds:

Streets included in closures in downtown Grand Rapids until 12:30 p.m. Saturday:

  • Ottawa Ave.
  • Lyon St.
  • Pearl St.
  • Louis St.
  • Market Ave.
  • Wealthy St.
  • Cesar Chavez Ave.

Streets closed until 5 p.m. Saturday for cleanup include:

  • Monroe Ave. between Michigan and Louis
  • Pearl St. between Monroe and Ottawa
  • Monroe Center between Monroe and Ottawa

A look at the race routes:

2024 5K RIVER BANK RUN.png
2024 10K RIVER BANK RUN.png
2024 25K RIVER BANK RUN.png

