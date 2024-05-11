When the roads reopen: closures in Grand Rapids for the River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers should be aware of several Saturday, May 11 2024 Amyway River Bank Run road closures.
Races begin at 7:30a.
The following ramp closures lasts from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- US-131: NB/SB to Pearl St.
- US-131: NB/SB at Market Ave.
- I-196: EB/WB at Market Ave.
FOX 17 Traffic Reporter Robb Westaby provides some workarounds:
River Bank Run Road Closures
Streets included in closures in downtown Grand Rapids until 12:30 p.m. Saturday:
- Ottawa Ave.
- Lyon St.
- Pearl St.
- Louis St.
- Market Ave.
- Wealthy St.
- Cesar Chavez Ave.
Streets closed until 5 p.m. Saturday for cleanup include:
- Monroe Ave. between Michigan and Louis
- Pearl St. between Monroe and Ottawa
- Monroe Center between Monroe and Ottawa
