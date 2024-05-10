ON YOUR MARK, GET SET: 10,000+ runners competing in 47th annual Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On your mark, get set, go! The Amway River Bank Run is back in Grand Rapids for its 47th year.

It's the largest 25K road race in the country and is expected to have more than 10,000 runners compete.

The race is a big one for many runners coming from near and far to participate especially when it comes to accessibility and variety.

It features a 25K, a 25K handcycle and wheelchair race, a 10K and a 5K run and walk.

Participants can begin checking in at DeVos Place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sports & Fitness Expo which is free for all to attend.

Race day check-in begins on Saturday, May 11 at 6 a.m.

All races begin at Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street and will finish at Monroe Avenue NW and Pearl Street.

Race Times



5K Run - 7:00 a.m.

10K Run - 7:30 a.m.

5K Community Walk - 7:45 a.m.

25K Handcycle Division - 8:15 a.m.

25K Wheelchair Racing Division - 8:16 a.m.

25K Run - 8:30 a.m.

myTeam Triumph - 8:45 a.m.

Organizers say it's a tradition for the city with both runners and spectators.

"I just means so much to so many people in the community," said Amyway River Bank Run's Race Director Russ Hines. "It is still the largest single day sporting event we have in West Michigan. We're still home to the USA Track and Field 25K National Championships for men and women, so we have two Olympians coming to run this year in the race. It's just, it's a neat opportunity for people to run with the Olympians to come out and cheer those folks on," he said.

With it being such a big event, Hines says a lot goes into planning to make sure it goes off as smoothly as it does year-after-year.

"We’ve been working on this, well all year-long, but specifically it really kicks in January 1st. We really start working and organizing that. We already brought down three loads, semi-loads of equipment that is already staged and ready to go at DeVos Place that we will start putting up throughout the course over the next day, so it’s a big, big undertaking," said Hines.

There will be a post-race "Finish Fest" from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on race day inside DeVos Place with concessions, beverages and a live DJ.

All official race results will be posted on Sunday on the Amway River Bank Run website.

Participants and community members looking to celebrate early can partake in the Sports & Fitness Expo on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.