WMU Golf coach Kim Moore T-2 after first round of USGA Adaptive Open

(WXMI) — Western Michigan Golf coach Kim Moore is competing in the USGA Adaptive Open Lower Limb Impairment division for the third straight year. Kim shot a 75 in the first round on Thursday. She is currently tied for second, six strokes off the lead.

Kim won the first-ever USGA Adaptive Open tournament in 2022 and finished second in 2023.

Leaderboard:

1 Bailey BIsh: -3

T-2 Ryanne Jackson: +3

T-2 Kim Moore: +3

4 Chris Oviatt: +5

5 Mandi Sedlak: +7

The USGA Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Kim competes in the lower limb impairment division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

Remi Monaghan caught up with Moore before the tournament, you can find that conversation here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube