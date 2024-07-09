WMU Golf coach Kim Moore T-2 after first round of USGA Adaptive Open

(WXMI) — Western Michigan Golf coach Kim Moore is competing in the USGA Adaptive Open Lower Limb Impairment division for the third straight year. Kim shot a 75 in the first round on Thursday. She is currently tied for second, six strokes off the lead.
Kim won the first-ever USGA Adaptive Open tournament in 2022 and finished second in 2023.
Leaderboard:
1 Bailey BIsh: -3
T-2 Ryanne Jackson: +3
T-2 Kim Moore: +3
4 Chris Oviatt: +5
5 Mandi Sedlak: +7
The USGA Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Kim competes in the lower limb impairment division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.
Remi Monaghan caught up with Moore before the tournament, you can find that conversation here.
