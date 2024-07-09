Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WMU Golf coach Kim Moore T-2 after first round of USGA Adaptive Open

Kim Moore
USGA
Kim Moore
Kim Moore
Posted at 11:14 PM, Jul 08, 2024

(WXMI) — Western Michigan Golf coach Kim Moore is competing in the USGA Adaptive Open Lower Limb Impairment division for the third straight year. Kim shot a 75 in the first round on Thursday. She is currently tied for second, six strokes off the lead.

Kim won the first-ever USGA Adaptive Open tournament in 2022 and finished second in 2023.

Leaderboard:
1 Bailey BIsh: -3
T-2 Ryanne Jackson: +3
T-2 Kim Moore: +3
4 Chris Oviatt: +5
5 Mandi Sedlak: +7

The USGA Adaptive Open is a three-day golf tournament for people with physical and intellectual impairments. Kim competes in the lower limb impairment division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

Remi Monaghan caught up with Moore before the tournament, you can find that conversation here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book