WMU golf coach, Kim Moore, heads to USGA Adaptive Open

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kim Moore, the women's golf coach at Western Michigan, will head to Kansas this weekend for the third annual USGA Adaptive Open.

Two years ago Kim won the title during the first ever event and she narrowly went back to back in 2023 but finished in 2nd. This year she looks to bring home the title once again.

The USGA Adaptive Open is a three day golf tournament that is open to people from across the world with physical and intellectual impairments, along with amputee golfers will be represented. Kim competes in the lower limb impairment division after being born without her right foot and a clubbed left foot.

"It's just been huge for the USGA to be behind the adaptive golf community and helping create such a prestigious, national event," said Moore.

There are six Michiganders who are in the field for the 2024 tournament. That includes Hudsonville senior, Sophia Howard, who also competed during the first two years.

The tournament runs from July 8th-10th at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube