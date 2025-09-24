West Michigan's professional soccer club to announce name in Saturday celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first professional soccer team to call West Michigan home will reveal what we can call it in just a matter of days.

The team, currently known as West Michigan Soccer, will announce its name and brand during a rally on Saturday at Calder Plaza. Fans are welcome to join in on the fun starting at 2 p.m. on September 27.

Announced in December 2024, the team will play home matches at the new $175 million Amway Stadium being built on the city's West side.

West Michigan Soccer will start play in the MLS Next Pro league in 2027. Currently made up of 29 teams, the league will grow by four when Grand Rapids and three other cities launch their franchises.

David Van Andel and the Van Andel family are majority owners. Dan DeVos and the DeVos family are minority owners in West Michigan Soccer.

The stadium, which will sit just north of the David D. Hunting YMCA on Winter Avenue, will host West Michigan Soccer along with roughly 17 national and international soccer matches each year, with another 50 community-based tournaments and events. The current proposal would have 8,500 seats with a total capacity of 11,000 fans. The Amway Corporation paid $33 million for the naming rights to the stadium.

Grand Action 2.0, the group spearheading the development, says the stadium will attract 160,000 visitors to Grand Rapids each year.

WXMI/Sam Landstra Construction work continues on the Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.

The project is one of several large developments that will receive financial support through an increased tax on hotel room stays in Kent County. The Acrisure Amphitheater being built off of Market Avenue on the Grand River's east bank, is another Grand Action 2.0 project that also received tax funds.

